One in four BHS stores remain vacant four years after collapse

A quarter of BHS stores are still vacant four years after its collapse.

The department store chain closed the last remaining stores in August 2016 ending an 88 year presence on the high street.

But finding new occupiers or uses for all the 160 sites is proving a lengthy process.

New research from the Local Data Company (LDC) shows that just under half have been re-occupied, with the rest reconfigured or demolished.

Lucy Stainton, Head of Retail and Strategic Partnerships at LDC, says the data provided a stark indication of the challenges faced when letting the largest units in retail.

"The coronavirus pandemic has considerably intensified this challenge in two key ways; the lack of demand for new units as retailers abandon plans to open new sites, and an increased supply of large units as more department stores announce closures including household names such as John Lewis and Debenhams."

View photos BHS stores status More

The chart above shows the current status of the former BHS units. Sir Philip Green sold the business for £1 in 2015 and the following year it fell into administration. While nearly a third of the former units have been modified or demolished, 26% of shops are still sitting empty.

Take the seaside town of Southport. For nearly 25 years, BHS occupied a handsome three storey building on Chapel Street. It's had a few temporary lets but no permanent demand for the space. The property was sold for £500,000 at auction last month. The buyer is understood to be local but it's unclear what plans they might have for the site.

"Retail has to change, we haven't got a choice. Multi-storey shops won't exist in Southport in future," says David Myers, who owns an opticians in the town centre.

Southport lost its other two department stores, Debenhams and Beales, this year.

"We've got to get this town looking right again," he says. "The BHS building is lovely and has real potential. It needs a change of use, for instance there could be a hotel or residential on the upper floors and then split the ground floor for smaller, individual shops with realistic rents and rates."

Like Southport, most of the BHS units were very large, with multiple floors, and costly to re-let.

View photos Former BHS stores chart More

Of the 91 stores which have been re-occupied, more than one fifth (20.9%) have now been taken on by Primark.

According to the data, Next has taken on four former BHS sites. B&M Bargains, H&M and Poundland have also acquired some of the space. For instance, in Southampton they spilt the store to create two units for Holland & Barrett and Sports Direct.

But finding retailers to take on a big, new space is a lot more challenging now.

Before coronavirus struck, landlords increasingly looked to leisure to help fill the gaps with venues like mini golf, rock climbing and gaming becoming more popular. But now this sector has been hit hard by the pandemic and is focussed on survival right now, rather than expansion.

View photos Department store More

Story continues