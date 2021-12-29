One Fort Worth high school included in latest Tarrant County health inspections report

Tarrant County Public Health conducted 200 food establishment inspections from Dec. 11 to Saturday, according to city data compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Pho Hop, located at 5022 E. Belknap Street in Haltom City, received 33 demerits on Dec. 21. In Tarrant County inspections, restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a follow-up inspection.

Tarrant County inspections usually consist of all county restaurants except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills, although six Fort Worth establishments — including a high school — were in the latest inspection data.

O. D. Wyatt High School was not allowed to cook food on Dec. 16 due to lack of hot water in the kitchen. The high school received 25 demerits for additional infractions including an unclean ice machine and flowers observed in a food refrigerator.

Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required.