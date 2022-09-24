One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actress Louise Fletcher dies

Photo credit: Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actress Louise Fletcher has died at the age of 88.

The actress famously played Nurse Ratched in the classic movie, a performance that went on to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest was one of the first movies in decades to sweep up nominations at the awards ceremony, and go onto win multiple accolades including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

As a daughter to deaf parents, Fletcher made history by becoming the first person to sign her acceptance speech in 1976.

Her acting career carried on into the early 2010s where she took on many, often villainous, roles. She starred in everything from Exorcist II: The Heretic, Cruel Intentions, Joan of Arcadia, Thieves Like Us, ER, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Girlboss and the American version of Shameless.

It has been confirmed by her representatives that the US actress died at her home in Montdurausse, France.

Tributes poured in from people in the entertainment industry and fans alike, especially from the Star Trek fandom.

Robert Hewitt Wolfe, who wrote for her on Deep Space Nine, tweeted: "It was an honor and a pleasure to write for Louise Fletcher, one of the absolute greats. A blazing talent and a compete class act. May she rest with the Prophets."

It was an honor and a pleasure to write for Louise Fletcher, one of the absolute greats. A blazing talent and a compete class act. May she rest with the Prophets. https://t.co/qhF726GW9r — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) September 24, 2022

Wolfe also shared quotes that Fletcher once gave about her Trek villain, the ruthless religious leader Kai Winn, in which she described the "sort of operatic" nature of the part that she loved.

Her former co-star Marlee Matlin added: "Sad to read of the passing of Louise Fletcher. Brilliant actress & Academy Award winner, I remember her as the daughter of Deaf parents (CODA) who was the FIRST to sign her acceptance speech at the Oscars. And she was so lovely as my mother on Picket Fences. RIP dear Louise."

Sad to read of the passing of Louise Fletcher. Brilliant actress & Academy Award winner, I remember her as the daughter of Deaf parents (CODA) who was the FIRST to sign her acceptance speech at the Oscars. And she was so lovely as my mother on “Picket Fences.” RIP dear Louise. pic.twitter.com/e9om1R4DtW — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) September 24, 2022

Fans also took to social media to pay tribute to the late actress, with many citing her as "extraordinary" woman who will "forever be remembered."

One Twitter user wrote: "RIP Louise Fletcher, whose extraordinary, iconic performance as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest will forever be remembered, as will her amazing and deeply moving Oscar speech which she ended by speaking to her deaf parents in ASL."

While others thanked her for her role as the "legendary villain", Kai Winn. As another added: "With the passing of Louise Fletcher, the world has lost a truly lovely woman, who made us all deeply love to hate her."

A third added: "RIP to the extraordinary Louise Fletcher, who gave one of the great movie performances in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest."

