One First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNC.A) insider upped their stake by 89% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in First Citizens BancShares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FCNC.A ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Citizens BancShares

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Strategy Officer Jeffery Ward bought US$149k worth of shares at a price of US$838 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$860. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for First Citizens BancShares share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Jeffery Ward was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does First Citizens BancShares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. First Citizens BancShares insiders own 37% of the company, currently worth about US$3.1b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Citizens BancShares Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like First Citizens BancShares insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

