One final Woj bomb: ESPN scoop master Adrian Wojnarowski announces shock retirement

Adrian Wojnarowski joined ESPN in 2017. Photograph: Tripplaar Kristoffer/SIPA/Kris Tripplaar/Sipa USA

Adrian Wojnarowski, who made a name for himself breaking NBA news stories, has announced he is stepping away from journalism to become the general manager of the men’s basketball program at his alma mater, St Bonaventure.

Wojnarowski, whose tweets announcing NBA trades and deals became known as '“Woj bombs”, made the announcement on Wednesday.

His talent for breaking news made him one of the most prominent sports journalists in the US and attracted 6.5m followers on X. But it also required almost constant attention to the inner workings of one of the most successful leagues in the world, something Wojnarowski touched upon when he announced his decision on X.

“This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry. I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make,” he wrote. “Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful”

Wojnarowski graduated from St Bonaventure in 1991 and has helped fundraising efforts for the school.

“It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution,” Wojnarowski told ESPN. “I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men’s futures in ways both professionally and personally.”

Wojnarowski had been at ESPN since 2017, and previously worked at Yahoo Sports and The Record of Bergen County (New Jersey).

Scoop specialists have become their own breed of stars in US sports media, with figures such as Adam Schefter, Shams Charania and Wojnarowski becoming almost as famous as the athletes they cover.