ONE Fight Night 10 results: Roberto Soldic knocked out by underdog Zebaztian Kadestam

The ONE Championship woes continue for Roberto Soldic.

Part of the ONE Fight Night 10 main card, Soldic (20-4) was finished by Zebaztian Kadestam (15-7) with a full-fledged striking onslaught at 0:45 of Round 2.

After a punch-heavy opening round between the two powerful strikers, Soldic was dropped by a right hand that marked the beginning of the end. Soldic made a valiant effort to survive, but as he picked himself up off the canvas, another heavy right hand landed.

A follow-up left hand crumpled Soldic again before a big knee drilled him right between the eyes (as the ONE Championship ruleset was in full effect). The bout was swiftly waived off mid-knee.

Soldic, 28, was one of the sports hottest free agents in 2022. After meetings with the UFC and other major promotions, Soldic elected to sign with ONE Championship. On a seven-fight winning streak, Soldic made his ONE Championship debut in December. His bout ended in a no contest after he struck in the groin.

Kadestam, 32, was a +416 average across major online sports books (per BestFightOdds). The victory Friday was his third win in a row. Kadestam has a 100 percent finishing rate with 13 of his 14 victories by knockout or TKO.

The up-to-the-minute ONE Fight Night 10 results include:

Zebaztian Kadestam def. Roberto Soldic via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:45

Sage Northcutt (12-3) def. Ahmed Mujtaba (10-3) via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 0:39

Aung La N Sang (30-13) def. Rong Fan (19-4) via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 0:48

Tye Ruotolo def. Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision – grappling

Jackie Buntan def. Diandra Martin via TKO (punch) – Round 1, 2:34 – muay Thai

Kairat Akhmetov (30-2) def. Reece McLaren (16-9) via unanimous decision – MMA

Rae Yook Ok (17-4) def. Lowen Tynanes (11-1) via unanimous decision – MMA

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie