Get one of our favorite Dyson vacuums for $100 off—plus $75 in free accessories

Save $100 on one of our favorite Dyson vacuums right now.

Looking to upgrade your cleaning essentials before the new year? The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, one of our all-time favorite cordless vacuums, could be the perfect addition to your cleaning routine. The top-notch floor care device is on sale for an epic markdown right now at Dyson, just in time to help you tidy up your home for the holidays.

Now through Saturday, December 18, Dyson shoppers can save $100 on the V10 Absolute and score up to $75 in free accessories with their purchase. That means you can take home the top-tier Dyson cordless vacuum for just $449.99 and snag a furniture detail kit, designed for cleaning upholstery and hard-to-reach places, for free. Meanwhile, with the cordless vacuum purchase, you can also nab the Dyson free-standing floor dok docking station for just $49.99—$100 off the usual $149.99 list price.

Snag free cleaning accessories when you purchase this top-tier Dyson vacuum today.

Designed to clean both hardwood and carpets, this Dyson vacuum comes with virtually everything you need to rid your floors of dust and dirt, including a motorized mini brush for cleaning upholstery, a soft brush for hardwood and a crevice tool. We named the V10 one of the best Dyson vacuums we've ever tested and were impressed with its powerful suction and large dirt capacity.

In our tests, the Dyson V10 picked up 89% of the dirt in our labs and ran for as long as 60 minutes on the low setting on just a single charge. Better still, we found it to be one of the lightest cordless vacuums on the market, weighing in at just slightly more than 5.6 pounds. While it can be awkward to hold at times, the V10 gets so much right. "If you want zero compromises in power or battery life, this is the cordless vacuum to buy," our senior manager of lab operations, Jonathan Chan, said.

Say goodbye to your bulky, second-tier vacuum and treat yourself to one of the best we've ever tested. This premium Dyson model will leave your floors looking spotless and sparkly—just be sure to shop now, a deal this good will certainly sell fast!

