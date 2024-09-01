One England player gets a perfect ten in our second Test player ratings

Pope can take the credit for another Test victory under his captaincy but he did not have a special match with the bat - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England beat Sri Lanka by 190 runs at Lord’s on Sunday, securing a series victory in the process. With one more match to play in the three-Test series, the side captained by Ollie Pope are now 2-0 ahead. Here’s how the England players rated in yet another victory inside four days.

Ben Duckett

40 and 24

Life was so much simpler for him, like all left-handed openers, when right-arm bowlers pitched short and wide in angling the ball across. Now they go round the wicket and pitch fuller, and, a bit short on footwork, he has been nicking off. His unique technique – when playing at almost every ball – has to continue to evolve before the next Ashes.

6/10

‌Dan Lawrence

9 and 7, 0-2

It is loyalty and man-management which have given him the berth instead of Zak Crawley. He has spent months and months as 12th man and thereby earned a chance, if only by the management’s way of thinking. But opening so far has been a bridge too far when the bowling has been around fourth stump. He will surely need runs at the Oval if he is to get on the trip to Pakistan and the chance of a middle-order position when injury or illness strikes.

4/10

Ollie Pope

1 and 17

Showed signs of capable captaincy, definitely not when calling for reviews but when Sri Lanka’s second innings became a harder slog. His batting continues to be the most inconsistent of any England Test No 3. Through temperament – too desperate to succeed – and technique, with a bat that does not come down straight, he has yet to nail down the position. How much longer should he be allowed?

5/10

‌Joe Root

143 and 103

Twin centuries at Lord’s and the national record for most Test centuries, 34, crowned a perfect exhibition of batting. It is busy perfection too: he not only scores off bad balls but good. We are blessed to be watching him at the summit of his game, as he has been since February. Mortals are left with the consolation that Root is mortal too when trying to hit too hard and losing his shape, as he did after reaching his second century. If we overlook his catching, here was the finest vintage.

9.5/10

‌Harry Brook

33 and 37

Sumptuous talent, all the shots and more, yet only one century in his past 19 Test innings: like Root in the first half of his career, he is not converting all his qualities into hundreds. Something to address at the Oval this week. Worth remembering that Sir Vivian Richards would start hot, like Brook, then block for an hour before going hard again: ie. nobody can score quickly in Tests all of the time. Also becoming, like Sir Viv, a superb second slip.

7/10

‌Jamie Smith

21 and 26

His least distinguished Test, out of five, both as a batsman and wicketkeeper – one or two balls whizzed past him – but not for a moment can his overall qualities be doubted. Criticism of his wicketkeeping stance, with his chest pointing towards mid-off, overlooks the fact that one of England’s finest, Bob Taylor, did the same.

6/10

‌Chris Woakes

6 and 5, 2-21 and 2-46

Had to come down eventually from his heights of batting at Lord’s but remains a wonderful bowler at the ground, from both ends. From the Nursery End he set the tone with his outswingers, while from the Pavilion End with an old ball he bowled such an accurate and exacting line that he constantly threatened both edges.

7/10

‌Gus Atkinson

118 and 14, 2-40 and 5-62

Few centuries at Lord’s, let alone maiden first-class hundreds, can ever have been so well-timed as his 118 off 115. He brings to his cricket, above all, a clear mind to go with his all-round talents. The big gain for England is that, unlike the traditional fast bowler, he plays the bouncer so well – a tribute to his Bradfield coach Julian Wood and their practising in the nets against soft balls. As a bowler he keeps on picking up wickets from the pavilion end at Lord’s – or from any end anywhere for that matter – by being quick and straight and wobbling the seam.

10/10

Matthew Potts

21 and 2, 2-19 and 0-34

His top-notch fielding, either close or on the boundary, adds up to a fine all-round package. But he will have to improve his batting or bowling – and push it the other side of 85 mph – or both, in order to establish a regular place in the Test side when everyone is fit.

6/10

‌Ollie Stone

15 and 7, 2-70 and 2-56

Some hair-raising tail-end batting when Joe Root was on 99 second time round, but he performed his main job well on the final day. The pitch was slow, the ball was old and soft, and this was the moment to fill Mark Wood’s shoes by generating sparks – and he did. Booked his trip to Pakistan next month whether Wood has recovered or not.

8/10

Stone has surely done enough to book his spot on this winter's tour to Pakistan - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Shoaib Bashir

7* and 1*, 1-21 and 1-78

Did a tidy holding job in Sri Lanka’s first innings. Not a lot to be said in favour of his line from the Nursery End in Sri Lanka’s second innings, when Ollie Pope gave him a 3:6 field. It was too reminiscent of England offspinners a generation ago who fired the ball through on middle-and-leg – until Australia’s Tim May opened eyes and reminded England that offspin on fourth stump is far more threatening because the ball can go past either edge.

6/10