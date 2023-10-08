One Drop of This 2-in-1 Pop of Color Breathes Life Into My Minimalist Makeup Routine

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I’m very picky about which beauty products make it into my everyday routine, and that’s because I want to keep my collection small (who needs seven of each item?) and I have high standards in terms of ingredients and effectiveness with a low-budget mindset. The icing on my minimalist cake is when an item has multiple uses, and my latest find checks all these boxes.

Ilia, one of my favorite clean beauty brands, recently sent me its Color Haze two-in-one product in a deep berry shade named “sing,” and thanks to its versatility, quality, and fair price, it’s already earned a permanent spot in my makeup lineup. It doubles as a cream blush and lip stain, and its highly pigmented formula means just a tiny dot is all you need for the right amount of coverage. And as a bonus, it smells like vanilla.

Color Haze is formulated with nourishing jojoba and coconut oils, so it keeps your skin and lips hydrated all day. The metal applicator feels nice when gliding a pop of color onto your pout, and when using it to apply blush, I just squeeze a little dot from the tube onto the back of my hand and warm it up with my finger. From there, I dab the product onto my cheekbones for a noticeable yet natural-looking rosy glow. If I'm wearing it on top of my sunscreen, I use my finger to blend the color into my skin, and when I’m applying it over foundation, I use a dense brush for a seamless finish. I’m pleasantly surprised by how dewy it looks on my cheeks and feels and looks like a lip stain on my lips that lasts for hours—I usually top it off with a little gloss for a bit of shine. Plus, the compact design makes it easy to toss in a small makeup bag or purse for touch-ups on the go.

I chose the shade “sing” because I prefer a deep berry pink with cool undertones on my lips (pro tip: Cool tones make your teeth appear whiter), and I was really happy with how the color looked on my cheeks, too. I didn’t expect to love it equally as a blush and a lip stain, but it looks so good in both areas and makes for a cohesive makeup look. The Color Haze also comes in four additional shades: warm nude, coral pink, mauve, and burnt orange.

The multi-use product has hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who say it “lasts all day,” “blends well,” and gives a “natural” flush to cheeks. One reviewer said they love it for a “natural pop of color” that gives their face a “subtle sun-kissed glow,” while another person is such a big fan, they said they “will be purchasing again and trying other shades.”

If you want a product that doubles as a cream blush and long-lasting lip stain, grab Ilia’s Color Haze for $32 today. Keep scrolling to shop more beauty must-haves from the brand.

