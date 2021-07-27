One driver killed, another hurt in head-on crash on Lexington County road, cops say

One driver was killed and another was hurt in a head-on crash on a Lexington County road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 5:15 p.m. Monday on Chapin Road, near the intersection with Snapdragon Court, according to Master Trooper David Jones. That’s in Chapin, near Lake Murray.

A 2004 Chevrolet truck was heading west on Chapin Road when it ran off the right side of the road, Jones said. The Chevy overcorrected, went back on the road, where it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and crashed into an eastbound 2018 Honda Pilot SUV, according to Jones.

The Honda driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, Jones said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver killed in the crash after notifying the next of kin.

The man driving the Chevy truck, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to Jones. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on what caused the Chevy to originally veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday morning, 596 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Of those, 405 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 200 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

At least 32 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, and seat belts were not used in 13 of the deaths, DPS reported.

There have been other fatal collisions in the Midlands in recent days involving vehicles heading the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

On Saturday, a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Columbia. A 2012 Kawasaki was going north in the southbound lane on U.S. 21 when it collided with a Toyota making a left turn into a driveway, according to Highway Patrol.

On Sunday, both drivers of a 2018 Hyundai sedan and a 2011 Jeep SUV were killed in the two-vehicle collision on a section of Interstate 26 in Lexington County. The Hyundai was heading east when it was hit by the Jeep traveling in the opposite direction in the eastbound lanes, according to Highway Patrol.

On Monday morning, a woman driving to work on S.C. 34 was killed when another car swerved into her lane and caused a head-on crash, the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.