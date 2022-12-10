One driver dies, 2 other people seriously hurt after vehicles collide in Fresno County

A man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Fresno County.

The incident happened at 3:22 p.m. at Highway 41 and East Mountain View Avenue, near Caruthers, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Tim Ray said.

A 69-year-old Laton man was driving a white Ram pickup when he rear-ended a black Range Rover, driven by a 40-year-old man. The truck eventually hit a fence, according to the CHP.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the Range Rover, the driver and a passenger, were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries, the CHP stated.

Southbound 41 was backed up for about a mile in the aftermath of the crash and investigation. Northbound traffic was not affected.

Alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said.