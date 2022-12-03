One driver dead after collision on Highway 102 between snowplow and tractor trailer

·1 min read

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say one man died following a collision Friday night that has closed Highway 102 northwest of Thunder Bay.

Police say they received a call about a collision involving a tractor trailer and a snowplow on the highway at 9:55 p.m.

A 52-year-old male driver from Thunder Bay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were not injured.

They say a Miller snowplow travelling westbound west of Silver Falls Road was plowing snow when it collided with the eastbound tractor trailer.

Highway 102 is closed from the MTO weigh scales near Government Road to the Highway 11-17 junction, and police are requesting that traffic avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press

