One driver dead, another seriously injured after head-on collision in Lexington

A driver in Lexington was killed after a head-on crash Monday morning, according to Lexington police, and the crash led to another crash in the same area.

The collision happened on Georgetown Road near Kearney Road shortly before 7 a.m., according to Lt. Daniel Truex with the Lexington Police Department. A passenger car collided with an SUV, Truex said.

One driver involved in the crash died at the scene, according to Truex. The other was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Almost simultaneously, a second crash occurred between a pickup truck and a passenger car in an effort to avoid the original crash, according to Truex. The driver of the passenger car was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit was called out to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, Truex said.

Police had Georgetown Road blocked off between Spurr Road and Iron Works Pike Monday morning, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.