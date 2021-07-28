With one of these dog swimming pools, a hot pup can cool off fast

From tropical prints to supersize options, these cool swimming pools will keep your pet entertained.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Like the rest of us, dogs are drawn to water when it gets hot out. Of course, if your pet has never encountered a pool, lake, river or ocean, they might be hesitant to run right in. Thankfully, you can introduce your pup to water in your own backyard with a dog swimming pool. Unlike kiddie pools, they’re designed to withstand our four-legged friends’ paws (and claws) with durable materials like PVC.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

We went ahead and rounded up some of the best dog swimming pools the internet has to offer. Admittedly, many of them look the same (let this be our official call to brands to launch more colors and prints) but don’t let that bore you. Once you start shopping, you may find that some options quickly sell out, so having multiple options isn't a bad thing.

But that’s enough logistics, let’s get to the fun part. Ahead, you’ll find dog swimming pools to ensure that your pet has their best (and coolest) summer yet.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. A trendy banana leaves pup pool

With this tropical Minnidip pool in your backyard, talk about a photo-op waiting to happen.

Worried your pup’s nails could puncture a traditional inflatable pool? Minnidip designed its Pup Dip pools with that in mind. Rather than relying on air to inflate it, this four-foot wide pool features a convenient foldable design with an extra thick plastic bottom. Simply fill it with a hose and use the side drain when you’re done for the day. Easy as that.

Minnidip still recommends trimming your dog's nails to prevent tearing—though this product comes with a patching kit if you run into any trouble.

Get the That’s Banana(leave)s Pup Dip dog pool from Minnidip for $45

2. A two-toned pet pool

Introduce your dog to water with a non-distracting water-colored pool.

Sold in small, medium and large sizes, this portable dog pool doesn't require an air pump either. It’s made with a scratch-resistant, durable PVC. Equipped with self-standing sides, it’s super easy to put up, break down and store during cooler months. The brand also claims it has a slip-resistant bottom to keep your pup safe. Just keep in mind that as soon as you set this little pool out, any visiting pets might want to jump in.

Story continues

“We knew we had a water-loving doggy when our friend brought over her Trixie portable dog splash pool,” one Chewy shopper wrote. “Our little guy jumped right in so we had to get him his own. He loves it! We have doggie play dates with his favorite pals and it helps cool them off after running wild in the yard. This is the best purchase for summer fun.”

Get the Trixie portable dog splash pool from Chewy starting at $27.21

3. An Amazon bestselling dog pool

This Amazon bestseller has more than 1,800 5-star reviews.

Hoping for a bit more color variety? The Lunaoo dog pool is sold in four colors—including black, light gray, and two blues—and can fold up for easy storage.

There's plenty of sizes to accommodate all dog breeds, from toy sizes to Great Danes. With the small option, you can expect 8-inch sides, while the large and extra-large are 12 inches tall. Whatever size pool, both are easy for pups to maneuver.

Get the Lunaoo foldable dog pool from Amazon starting at $23.99

4. A foldable dog pool built for large pets

This Frisco pool for large dogs can also be used to give your pet a bath.

This foldable option is recommended for medium and large dog breeds. It's sold in small, large and extra-extra-large sizes and is beloved by Chewy shoppers for its ease of use.

Kopeck suggests filling it 60% to 80% full, and skipping it if your dog is a chewer. On the other hand, the manufacturer offers that it may even be a good option for bathing your pet outdoors.

“We have had this pool for about a month,” one shopper began their review. “We love it and our two Sealyham terriers do, too. It’s in use nearly every day, but we empty/refill every other day to keep it fresh. We follow the recommendations of placing on the ground free of cement, rocks and sticks, and we can see the pool will easily last the summer, if not beyond. Well worth the expense!”

Get the Frisco outdoor dog swimming pool from Chewy starting at $27.38

5. A beloved multi-color dog pool

Blue or gray, you choose!

Yes, we know they’re all beginning to look alike, but again: It helps to have top-rated options to turn to. After all, dog pools have sold out at overwhelming rates during the past year thanks to the pandemic.

Whether this is your first choice or a backup, the foldable pool is sold in gray and navy blue. The medium size sports 8-inch sides, and the large and extra-large sizes feature an additional four inches in height.

In one of more than 100 5-star reviews, one customer wrote, “Our dog loves the water in the summertime. This portable pool was the best investment I could have made for her. We travel extensively and always take her pool with us. It sets up in a matter of minutes, and folds up to a small package.”

Get the Kopeks outdoor portable dog swimming pool from Chewy starting at $28.82

6. A speckled dog pool

You'll want to snap even more photos of your pup with this Minnidip pool in the picture.

With foldable sides, a convenient side drain and approachable 12-inch sides, this pup pool will make introducing your doggo to water totally stress-free. It comes in one size at four feet wide and is designed to withstand popping, given that it’s not inflatable. Just in case, it comes with a patch if your pup decides to chomp on it and manages to puncture a hole.

Get the speckled terrazzo Pup Dip dog pool from Minnidip for $45

7. A classic plastic wading pool

Kick it old-school with this affordable plastic kiddie pool.

While kiddie pools have come a long way since the ’90s, the classic hard plastic shell silhouette still exists at some retailers. And, when it comes to pups, that’s great! After all, their little nails won’t be able to pop a hard plastic shell.

This one sold at Target is available in one size that measures 45 inches wide and features 8.25-inch sides, so it’s best suited for small dogs and medium dogs. Plus, at just under 3 pounds, it'll be easy to move.

Get the Sun Squad wading kiddie pool from Target for $10

8. A splash pad made for the whole family

Because not all pups love to swim.

If your pup doesn’t like to swim or they’ve simply yet to be introduced to a body of water, opt for a splash pad to get their feet wet. This PVC one from Funboy is designed with pups and kiddos in mind and doesn't require an air pump. Simply hook up a hose and let it do its thing—which, by the way, is to spray water up to five feet in the air. Suffice it to say, your pup will be thoroughly entertained.

Get the Moroccan Dream sprinkler splash pad from Funboy for $49

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: These dog swimming pools fold up for easy storage after the summer