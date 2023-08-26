One Direction's Liam Payne postpones tour due to ill health

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

One Direction's Liam Payne has announced he'll postpone his South American tour due to a kidney infection.

The singer is recovering and following doctor's orders, he revealed as he addressed his fans in a video message posted on Instagram.

"This really is the last news I wanted to tell you but, basically, I've been a little bit unwell recently, and I ended up in the hospital with a bad kidney infection," Payne says in the clip.

"We started rehearsals and I've just been advised that now's really not the right time to be out on the road, trying to recover from this," he added.

Payne gave more details about the cancellation in the caption, explaining he had been in hospital for a week.

"It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover," he wrote.

"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys," he continued, apologising to those who'd bought tickets.

Payne explained they're looking to reschedule the tour "as soon as we possibly can" and all purchased tickets will be refunded.

In his video message, the singer then thanked his fans for the well wishes, saying he is looking forward to bringing them a "bigger, better" show.

Payne recently looked back on his criticism towards One Direction, weighing in on comments he made during an interview on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast in 2022. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the artist apologised, saying: "A lot of what I said came from the wrong place."

He continued: "I was so angry at what was going on around me, and instead of taking a look inwards, I decided to look outwards at everybody else. And I just think, yeah, I took it out on everybody else, which is just wrong, really."



