One Direction members in contact planning 10 year anniversary project, reveals Liam Payne

(L-R) Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction attend the BBC Music Awards at Genting Arena on December 10, 2015 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

One Direction members are currently in contact and are planning something to celebrate the boyband’s 10 year anniversary, according to Liam Payne.

The group, who sold tens of millions of records across the world over a six-year period, have been on indefinite hiatus since 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But while the individual members have pursued other projects and solo careers, the idea of a 1D reunion has never been far from the minds of their fans.

Read more: Harry Styles: I ran into traffic to escape robbers in Valentine's Day mugging

Now One Directioners, as the bands legion of supporters are known, could get what they’ve been hoping for, a decade after the group were formed.

Speaking to The Sun, Payne said: “We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice.

“To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zain Malik of One Direction pose for photographs while visiting Glasgow, Manchester and London on September 11, 2011. The tour was taken in a luxury helicopter to launch their first single 'What Makes You Beautiful' released on the 12th September. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

“At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say. There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.

“But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again.”

Last year Payne’s pal and fellow band member Louis Tomlinson said a 1D reunion was “inevitable”.

Speaking to ITN he said: “I do think it will happen. I'd certainly have something to say about it if it didn't. I think it's inevitable.

“When is the big question. That's something none of us really know the answer to at the moment.”

Read more: Niall Horan rules out One Direction reunion because Zayn Malik not in contact

One Direction were formed when Payne and Tomlinson were put together with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zain Malik on the 2010 series of The X Factor.

They released four albums while Malik was in the group and one without him - it is not know if he would be involved in any kind of reunion.