One Democrat and one Republican are running to unseat incumbent Rep. Diaz-Balart

Anna Wilder
·4 min read

Two challengers — one Republican and one Democrat — are hoping to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart in the reconfigured District 26 race.

Florida’s 26th Congressional District sprawls from a sliver of Biscayne Bay shoreline in Miami through Wynwood, Hialeah, Doral and across the state to Collier County, including parts of Immokalee, Golden Gate and Lely. Diaz-Balart’s current District 25 includes much of the same geography, but the new district — renumbered because of redistricting — does not include a portion of Hendry County that Diaz-Balart now represents.

Diaz Balart is seeking his 11th term. His Republican primary opponent, Darren Aquino, said Diaz-Balart has been in office for too long, and there needs to be new ideas and change for the district.

Aquino, 62, is the founder and CEO of Advocates for Disabled Americans, Veterans, Police, Firemen & Families (ADA VETs). He was an actor on the “Law and Order, Special Victims” TV series for three seasons, and ran for the mayor of New York in 2017. He also ran for a seat in Florida’s 19th Congressional District in 2020, finishing eighth among nine candidates in the primary with about 1.4% of the vote.

Aquino grew up in New York and currently resides in Naples.

Aquino, who says he opposes abortion, says he’s not a politician, but a patriot. If elected, he said he would prioritize issues like homelessness, housing affordability and border security. Aquino has raised $21,205.74 and spent $17,994.08 as of Wednesday.

“He’s a RINO,” Aquino said, referring to Diaz-Balart using an acronym for “Republican in name only.” “America needs change. We need new ideas and true leaders.”

Diaz-Balart in Congress for 20 years

Diaz-Balart, 60, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2002. He was born in Fort Lauderdale and comes from a storied Cuban-American political family. He has been an advocate for South Florida’s Cuban exile community and on immigration issues. Prior to his time in Congress, he served in the Florida House and Senate. Some of the recent legislation he worked on in Washington includes giving $136 million for hardening measures through the STOP School Violence Act Grant Program and $800 million in Everglades restoration, according to a written statement by Diaz-Balart from his communications director, Laura Hernandez.

Diaz-Balart, who lives in Miami, has been known to be a champion for immigration in the Cuban community, even calling out fellow Republicans over the years who didn’t take it as seriously.

“Immigration is the 800-pound gorilla,” he said at a Republican meeting in Washington after the November 2013 election when the party’s immigration position wasn’t connecting with voters. “The 800-pound gorilla just punched us in the face.” The GOP has since made immigration a cornerstone issue.

Key policies and issues he would concentrate on if reelected are fighting inflation, energy costs and upholding the rule of law. Diaz-Balart recently sponsored bills including one that prohibits denying certain permit applications for activities on federal lands and waters based on COVID-19 vaccination status.

Diaz-Balart was also one of the 47 Republicans to vote yes on the Respect for Marriage Act bill.

“Restoring public safety and ensuring that parents have control of their children’s education, while as I always have, continue delivering for my district,” Diaz-Balart said in the written statement.

Diaz-Balart has raised $1,262,314.51 and spent $549,551.76 as of Wednesday.

Christine Olivo candidate for Congress in Florida’s 26th District.
Democratic challenger

Christine Alexandria Olivo is the only Democrat running and will face whoever wins the Republican primary in November.

Olivo, a 34-year-old middle school teacher and community activist, said she is running because there needs to be better representation in office of everyday struggles people face in the community.

“I’m running for my children, for everybody’s children, so that we can have a better tomorrow,” Olivo said. “I cannot in good faith say that I’ve done everything for my children, if I did not give this a shot.”

Olivo resides in Hollywood, but is in the process of moving to Miami Lakes.

Olivo said despite the district representing areas with differences, everyone she has spoken to has similarities in what they want. One of these similarities is the push for a strong economy, Olivo said. If elected, some key policies and issues she would prioritize are a living wage, climate change and human rights.

“When I’m fighting for raising the minimum wage to a living wage, I’ve lived what it is to get paid well below minimum wage,” Olivo said. “When we talk about health care, a year ago, I experienced a miscarriage, and I’m still paying for losing my child. Your lived experiences give you your political background.”

Olivo has raised $129,941.49 and spent $130,614.61.

