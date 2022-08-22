One of Dell’s most popular laptops is on super sale for just $308 — that’s over $690 off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are some insane hidden deals on high-end laptops on Amazon right now. Recently, we noticed that one of Lenovo’s most advanced and best-selling touchscreen laptops is a whopping 60% off, and now, this customer-favorite Dell Inspiron laptop that was originally $1,000 is on sale for just $308!

$308 $999.99 at Amazon

Hands down one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen all year, this best-selling Dell computer is a staggering 69% off (that’s over $690 off) on Amazon.

Currently one of the respected brands’ most popular models, the 15-inch laptop comes with Windows 10 Home and has 4 GB of built-in memory and a 500 GB hard drive to store more than enough photos, videos, music, documents and more.

This premium and well-made Dell laptop also has built-in Bluetooth technology that makes pairing external devices a breeze. Also, if graphics mean a lot to you, its Intel HD Graphics 610 coprocessor helps produce one of the crispest pictures you’ll find from any laptop today.

Credit: Amazon

In addition to all the A1 features, the Dell Inspiron 3583 15-Inch Intel Celeron Laptop is extremely thin and light, making it the perfect laptop for college students and commuters.

Also, shoppers can’t stop raving about how easy it is to use and how light it is.

“This one has a beautiful cover case,” one shopper wrote before adding that it has “plenty of ports.”

Also, the overall consensus shoppers seem to have about this laptop is that it’s “very fast and light to carry.”

Snag the Dell Inspiron 3583 15-Inch Intel Celeron Laptop while it’s over $690 off on Amazon right now. This deal definitely won’t last long and is sure to go fast.

