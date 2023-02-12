One Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider reduced their stake by 16% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Deere & Company's (NYSE:DE ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Deere Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Markwart von Pentz, sold US$3.9m worth of shares at a price of US$393 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$418, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 16% of Markwart von Pentz's holding. Markwart von Pentz was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Deere

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Deere insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$155m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Deere Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Deere shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Deere insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Deere.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

