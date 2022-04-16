One dead in two-vehicle crash on Highway 180 west of Fresno. What CHP investigation shows

One man was killed in a traffic collision on Highway 180 between Fresno and Kerman on Friday night.

According to CHP Sgt. Joseph Bianchi, the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. when a Honda Civic was traveling east on 180 approaching South Dickenson Avenue.

For an unknown reason, the Honda crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

Officers were not sure if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision.

