One dead, two injured after two vehicle crash in Norfolk County

NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. — Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon in Norfolk County in southwestern Ontario.

The OPP say a Sports Utility Vehicle collided with another vehicle on Norfolk County Highway 24 East just before 5 p.m.

Investigators say a passenger in the vehicle that collided with the SUV was severely injured and died at the scene.

They say the driver of the vehicle, as well as the driver of the SUV, were both treated locally for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Investigators are looking to speak to witnesses or anyone in the area who has dash cam footage or surveillance video from nearby homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press