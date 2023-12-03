One dead and two injured after man attacks tourists near Eiffel Tower

A police officer stands guard at the scene of a stabbing in Paris (AFP via Getty Images)

A man has been arrested in Paris after stabbing a German tourist to death and injuring two others.

The 26-year-old carried out the attack on Quai de Grenelle, near the Eiffel Tower, shortly before 9pm localtime on Saturday.

The man has been arrested and anti-terrorism prosecutors have opened an investigation.

He attacked one victim with a knife and used a hammer to injure two others.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the man yelled “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) as he launched his assault.

Mr Darmanin said the victim was with his wife when he was fatally stabbed.

He said the wife was rescued by a taxi driver who intervened and that the suspect fled across a nearby bridge spanning the River Seine.

The man then attacked two more people, hitting one in the eye with a hammer, the minister said.

The attacker was stopped by police who twice fired a taser at him in the stomach, the minister said, praising the officers for their quick response and reiterating that "there would doubtless have been otherdead."

He said the suspect served four years in jail after being convicted for planning another attack in 2016 and was on the French security services watchlist.

The man was also known to have suffered psychiatric disorders, Mr Darmanin said.

"We will cede nothing in the face of terrorism. Never," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on X, formerly Twitter, sending her condolences to the victims and their families.