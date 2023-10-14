One dead, two in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash on Independence highway

One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in Independence.

Police responded around 5 a.m. to southbound Missouri 291 Highway near westbound Interstate 70, where a Mazda 3 traveling on the ramp lost control, according to Sgt. Steven Boles, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.

The Mazda left the roadway then crossed through all three lanes of traffic before striking a Jersey wall. Police said the Mazda became disabled in the middle of the highway.

A silver Acura ILX hit the Mazda’s driver side door. Then a third vehicle, a silver Ford Fusion, struck the Acura and the Mazda.

The Acura driver died from their injuries at a hospital. A driver and passenger in the Mazda were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and remain in critical condition. The Ford driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.