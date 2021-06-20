One dead after truck strikes two men at Florida pride parade

Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (AP)

One person was killed and another hospitalised after a truck drove into the men during the Stonewall Pride Parade in Florida.

Officials say that the two victims were struck by the vehicle in Wilton Manors on Saturday evening and that police have taken the driver into custody.

Detective Ali Adamson with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said that both victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of the men died from his injuries.

The second man is expected to survive, say authorities.

The driver and the victims were all members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus, according to the group’s President Justin Knight.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are affected,” Mr Knight told The Sun Sentinel and called it “an accident.”

“Our fellow chorus members were those injured, and the driver was a part of the chorus family. ... To my knowledge it was an accident. This was not an attack on the LGBTQ community.”

The truck involved in the incident carried a rainbow flag and was on the parade route with other floats, according to reports.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was at the parade and took to Twitter shortly after the incident happened.

“I am deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured at tonight’s Stonewall Pride Parade. My staff, volunteers and I are thankfully safe,” she tweeted.

“I want to thank our first responders for their heroic efforts as both police and emergency medical personnel stepped into action quickly.

“We’re praying for the victims and their loved ones as law enforcement investigates, and I am providing them with whatever assistance I can.

“I am so heartbroken by what took place at this celebration. May the memory of the life lost be for a blessing.”

Due to a tragic event, the Stonewall Pride Parade has been cancelled but the festival events will continue.

*THERE IS NO DANGER TO THE PUBLIC.* https://t.co/als3T0MG4m — wmpd411 (@WMPD411) June 20, 2021

The parade was cancelled but police said that other festival events will continue as “there is no danger to the public.”

Story continues

It seems increasingly probable it was an accident. Still filled w sadness. — Chris Caputo (@chris_caputo) June 19, 2021

Wilton Manors City Commissioner, Chris Caputo, took to Twitter and said that “it seems increasing probable that it was an accident.”

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who has announced she will run for governor, said she was at the event and wrote on Twitter, “All of us here all praying for them and their families.”

Read More

Watch live as Joe Biden signs Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

Western heat wave threatens health in vulnerable communities

Lawmakers mark Juneteenth with talk of ‘abolition amendment’