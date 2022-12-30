One dead and three more injured in solo vehicle crash in Fresno County, CHP says

One person died Thursday afternoon in a solo vehicle crash in western Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol reported the collision at 3:31 p.m. in the area of South San Benito Avenue and West Panchoe Road in Mendota.

CHP said a Mercedes was involved in the rollover crash after the vehicle spun out.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with moderate to major injuries, CHP said.