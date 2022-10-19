One dead, three injured in crash near Whitney High School in Rocklin, police say

One person died and three others were taken to hospitals after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Rocklin, police said.

Police and fire personnel responded around 8:45 a.m. to a crash in the area of Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, near Whitney High School, Rocklin Police Department spokesman Capt. Scott Horrillo said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and three other victims were transported with injuries. Horrillo said he did not know the extent of their injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area Wednesday morning as police investigated.