One dead, three hospitalized after fire at senior living apartments in Raytown

One person died and three more were hospitalized following a fire Monday afternoon at a senior living facility in Raytown.

Around 1 p.m., the building’s fire alarm company called crews to Bowen Tower Apartments when a fire broke out in a second-story apartment, said Matt Mace, chief of the Raytown Fire Protection District.

Between 12 and 14 fire trucks responded to the scene to help extinguish the blaze and get elderly and disabled residents out, he said.

The three hospitalized residents suffered from smoke inhalation, Mace said. Authorities said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Concrete walls in the building helped contain the fire, but 25 residents were displaced and bussed to a library across the street. Another 110 residents were told to shelter in place in the building.

Some units were affected by water and smoke damage.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the incident.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.