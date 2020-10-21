One dead, six injured in lightning strikes in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): One person died and four others sustained injuries in two separate incidents of lightning in Thane on Wednesday, police said.

As Maharashtra continues to witness heavy rainfall, as many as 29 people lost their lives while 16 persons died due to the rain and floods.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited rain-affected Kategao village in Osmanabad district and surveyed the damage caused to the crops.

The Chief Minister also met and interacted with farmers.

Crops were destroyed in the torrential rainfall and flooding that occurred for over four days last week in many districts of the state. (ANI)