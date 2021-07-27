One dead, one seriously hurt when vehicle collides with LYNX train in south Charlotte

One person was killed and another person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collided with LYNX Blue Line train in south Charlotte late Monday, according to Medic officials.

Identities of the two victims have not been released. The person with life-threatening injuries was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center by Medic.

Charlotte Area Transit System officials say the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. when a Southbound LYNX Blue Line train and vehicle ”made contact at the Hebron Street grade crossing,” according to a release. The crossing is off South Boulevard, near the Starmount Forest area.

CATS officials have not said if the train was carrying passengers.

The line will not be closed to passengers Tuesday during the ongoing investigation, officials said.

“A bus bridge is currently in place between Archdale and I-485 Stations until further notice,” LYNX said.

It marks the second time a fatal crash has occurred at the Hebron Street site. In 2017, a 26-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a light-rail train, the Observer reported. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the driver failed to stop for the crossing arms and signal at the station.