One dead, one in custody after shooting Thursday morning in south Kansas City: Police

One person was fatally shot late Thursday morning inside a residence in Kansas City’s Ruskin Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Police officers were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the 7600 block of 108th Terrace on a reported shooting, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a KCPD spokesman, said in a statement. Arriving officers were directed inside a residence and found a gunshot victim.

The shooting victim, described as an adult male, was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Becchina said. Detectives were notified Thursday afternoon that he died of his injuries, Becchina said.

One person of interest was taken into custody at a location nearby, Becchina said, and police were not searching for any other suspects as of Thursday afternoon.

Detectives continued to canvass for witnesses as crime scene investigators looked for evidence at the shooting scene, Becchina said.

Further information was not immediately available from police.

The killing marks Kansas City’s seventh homicide so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw its second-deadliest homicide total on record with 171 killings.

Kansas City police were asking anyone who has information about the case to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.