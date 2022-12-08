One dead, one in custody following stabbing in Surrey

SURREY, B.C. — A stabbing at a home in Surrey has left one person dead, with a suspect in police custody.

RCMP were called to a residence on 66 Avenue in the Newton area shortly before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

She was rushed to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police found and arrested one suspect.

Officers say the two people knew each other, and there is no risk to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press