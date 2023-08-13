One dead and one in custody after fatal west Fort Worth shooting Saturday

One male is dead and a person of interest is in custody after a shooting in west Fort Worth Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Plaza Parkway, at the Park Villas apartments, a call about a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police. When they arrived, the officers found one man in an apartment, dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said officers detained a person of interest who resides in the apartment but have not made any arrests at this time. They did not say if they why the person of interest has not been arrested or if they suspect the shooting was self-defense or an accident.

A police incident detail report, which includes preliminary information to responding officers, included details from a caller who told dispatchers a friend messaged her to say her son shot someone. According to the detail report, the friend sent a photograph of a male lying in a pool of blood.

Police did not say if the victim was an adult or juvenile. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Website will release the identity of the person killed after next-of-kin has been notified.