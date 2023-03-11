One dead, one arrested after stabbing at Toronto banquet hall

·1 min read

TORONTO — One person is dead after an altercation in Toronto's west end.

Toronto police were called to a banquet hall near Highway 27 and Steeles Ave. West for reports of gunfire shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Multiple shots were heard, and when officers arrived, they found a person with stab wounds they believed to be related to the incident.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where they died of their injuries.

One person was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police Homicide Unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press

