Coroner IDs man who died after running off road on motorcycle in Surfside Beach

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after his motorcycle ran off the road Thursday night.

Austin Eash, 22, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died about 11 p.m., said Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Eash was traveling west on a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle on S.C. 544 near Beaver Run Boulevard when he ran off the right side of the road about 9:20 p.m., said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle hit a curb before striking a road sign, Pye said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.