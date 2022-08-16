One dead after motorcycle crash in northwest Fort Worth, police say

A man has died after a motorcycle crash in northwest Fort Worth early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of northeast 28th Street and Deen Road.

Investigators believe a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 28th Street at a “high rate of speed,” when it was attempting to turn left onto Deen Road.

“The driver of the motorcycle laid the bike down before the intersection and the motorcycle struck the rear of a turning car,” police said. “It is unclear if the motorcycle rider also struck the car.”

The man died at the scene. Responding police officers said he was not wearing a helmet.

The investigation remains ongoing.