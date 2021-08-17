One dead, four in hospital after trucks collide east of Calgary

One is dead and four taken to hospital after a truck crash on Highway 22x east of Calgary on Monday. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

One person is dead and four have been taken to hospital after two trucks collided on a highway east of Calgary.

On Monday at 4:13 p.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to the crash site on Highway 22X near Range Road 280.

Police said a three-quarter-ton truck, heading westbound on Highway 22x, was attempting to pass two semi trucks when it hit an eastbound pickup truck.

The 46-year-old driver of the eastbound pickup was killed. Two passengers in that truck were taken to hospital, as were the driver and passenger of the westbound truck.

The highway was closed between Range Road 274 and Range Road 280. Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.