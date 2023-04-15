One dead in five-car collision that included tow truck early Saturday in Kansas City

One person was killed early Saturday in a five-vehicle pileup that included a tow truck on a Kansas City roadway, police said.

Officers responded to a crash at 12:13 a.m. near Eastwood Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Investigators determined that a woman in a Pontiac Transport Van had stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard to try to help her brother, whose Kia Sorento was in front of her in the second left turn lane facing east.

The brother’s car had been disabled, according to Carlisle.

A Cadillac Seville stopped next to the Kia Sorento to wait for the traffic light to turn green so the driver could turn left on Eastwood Avenue.

Another vehicle nearby, a tow truck, turned on its overhead lights and attempted to make a U-turn to pull up beside the stalled Kia Sorento.

As the truck pulled into place, a Dodge Avenger sped through the red light at a high rate of speed. The driver aimed to travel between the Cadillac and the tow truck, but failed.

The Dodge Avenger crashed into all four cars while driving west on the boulevard. The car came to a rest a far distance from the initial collision.

The driver of the Cadillac was declared dead at the scene.

The five passengers inside the Dodge Avenger suffered serious injuries. They were all transported to an area hospital, Carlisle said.

No one was injured in the Pontiac, Kia or tow truck.