One dead in early-morning, two-car collision in Darlington County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash that happened Saturday in Darlington County.

Just before 5 a.m., two vehicles collided on North Fifth Street near Patrick Highway in North Hartsville, according to the highway patrol. The person killed was identified as William Euten, a resident of Hartsville, by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

Euten, 37, was driving north in a Chevy Geo Metro, a subcompact car, when it collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck at the intersection of North Fifth Street and Patrick Highway, according to the highway patrol and the coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:45 a.m. by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

