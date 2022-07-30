One dead in early morning Orangeburg crash

Ted Clifford
·1 min read
File photo

One person was killed and two were injured in a fatal crash early Saturday morning. Around 1:15am, a Toyota Corolla collided head on with a Chevy pickup truck one mile east of Bowman.

The crash occurred after the sedan crossed the center of the roadway into the westbound lane on US Highway 178 said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Weigert, the driver of the 2019 pickup truck, suffered unknown injuries. The 51-year-old Moncks Corner resident was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

A 25 year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat of the 2020 Toyota also suffered unknown injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the deceased.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more details.

