One dead after drowning in Falls Lake in Wake County, second death in three months

A person died of drowning in Falls Lake Saturday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Curry, a spokesman for the office, said the death occurred near the Highway 50 boat ramp.

The drowning occurred just before 2 p.m., according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Curry said he was unable to provide an official time to The N&O.

He added that the sheriff’s office is still working to learn more about the situation.

No details about the victim have been released.

The lake has been the site of multiple drowning deaths over the past year.

In April, a 19-year-old from Knightdale died in Falls Lake. And last year, an 8-year-old drowned.