One dead after driver hits tree at McKinley Avenue off-ramp on Highway 99 in Fresno

One person is dead after a car left the roadway and slammed into a tree Sunday afternoon on the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp at McKinley Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened just after noon. The CHP has closed the Olive Avenue on-ramp during the investigation.

The CHP said the crash took place as the driver plunged down the off-ramp embankment and hit the tree. A tire on the car may have blown out, causing the crash. The car then caught fire, and Fresno firefighters arrived to put out the flames.

