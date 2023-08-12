One dead and dozens rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Migrant dinghy spotted earlier this week making crossing from Calais to Dover - Steve Finn

A migrant has died and five people are in critical condition after a small boat sank in the English Channel.

Around 50 people were rescued when the vessel got into difficulty amid bad weather early on Saturday morning, French authorities said.

One person was rushed to hospital in Calais via helicopter but died from their injuries.

It is understood the rescued migrants were taken to Dover.

Paramedics with the South East Coast Ambulance Service have been on the scene, the UK Coastguard confirmed.

Suella Braverman will chair an emergency meeting with the Small Boats Operational Command Gold this morning.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting the French authorities, Gris Nez, in a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat in the Channel.

“HM Coastguard will continue to work with search and rescue partners to respond to those in distress around the seas and coastal areas of the UK.”

A Dover RNLI lifeboat crewed with rescue teams from Folkestone and Langdon Bay helped migrants out of the water.

The Home Office said: “We are aware of an incident in the Channel. HM Coastguard are working on a coordinated response and further information will be provided in due course.”

