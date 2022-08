A fatal crash on a Highway 416 on-ramp off the eastbound 401 early Friday is being investigated by Grenville Ontario Provincial Police. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC - image credit)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after one person died in a crash on a Highway 416 on-ramp off Highway 401 early Friday morning.

It happened at about 4:45 a.m. on a northbound on-ramp to the 416, Grenville OPP said.

The investigation is ongoing and the ramp is closed.

Motorists are being directed to use another exit onto the 416 less than a kilometre down the road.