One dead in crash closing both sides of major street linking Miami-Dade and Broward

Drivers who use U.S. 441 to go from Broward into Miami-Dade — or vice versa — in the mornings should use their secondary route Wednesday after a fatal crash early in rush hour has shut down U.S. 441 in both directions.

The street is also known as State Road 7 (in Miramar) and Northwest Second Avenue (in Miami Gardens).

Traffic helicopter shots from WSVN-Channel 7 showed one body in the street covered by a tarpaulin and a car that had been crashed into several cars on a Lehman car dealerships lot.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more is learned.