One dead in crash closing both sides of major street linking Miami-Dade and Broward
Drivers who use U.S. 441 to go from Broward into Miami-Dade — or vice versa — in the mornings should use their secondary route Wednesday after a fatal crash early in rush hour has shut down U.S. 441 in both directions.
The street is also known as State Road 7 (in Miramar) and Northwest Second Avenue (in Miami Gardens).
Traffic helicopter shots from WSVN-Channel 7 showed one body in the street covered by a tarpaulin and a car that had been crashed into several cars on a Lehman car dealerships lot.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more is learned.
7:17am Heads up South Broward / North Miami Dade
441 is SHUT DOWN Both NB & SB @ County Line Road for a serious fatal crash investigation. Use Turnpike / I-95 or NW 27th Ave till further notice. pic.twitter.com/HZcdl6LFrJ
— Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) March 15, 2023