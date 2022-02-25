One dead and 6 hurt after car slams into South Beach restaurant’s outdoor cafe, police say

An elderly woman trying to parallel park instead accelerated into a South Beach restaurant’s outdoor seating area Thursday night — killing one person and injuring six others, police say.

Around 6 p.m., Miami Beach police and fire responded to a crash at Call Me Gaby, a restaurant at 22 Washington Ave.

This evening at 6:03 p.m., Miami Beach Police and Fire responded to a traffic crash at 22 Washington Avenue. Preliminary information gathered indicates an elderly woman was attempting to parallel park, but accelerated onto the outdoor cafe area of the restaurant.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/Rrym1LBp0z — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 25, 2022

The woman hit several tables in the outdoor café area of the restaurant — sending seven people to the hospital, where one of them died, police said.

Washington Avenue between South Pointe Drive and First Street are closed as detectives continue their investigation.

One video shared via Twitter showed smoke billowing from the restaurant as a crowd of people ran away.

A car just crashed in a restaurant in South Beach, Miami. Police and first responders have arrived. pic.twitter.com/BbSGYYzPZc — Clement Lottier (@Clemelo) February 24, 2022

This is a breaking story and will be updated.