One dead, 17-year-old missing after wave capsizes boat, Virginia officials say

Bailey Aldridge
·1 min read

One person is dead and a 17-year-old remains missing after a boat capsized in Virginia, officials told news outlets.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a report around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, that four people had gone overboard after a duck hunting boat capsized near Curtis Merritt Harbor in the Chincoteague Bay, Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno told McClatchy News on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Witnesses reported that a wave caused the 16-foot John boat to capsize, Virginia Marine Police told WTKR.

Two of the people who went overboard were rescued by a “good Samaritan,” Centeno said. They were later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Virginia Marine Police said, according to WAVY.

The Coast Guard recovered the body of a man identified as Cory Alles of Bentonville, Virginia, police told WTKR.

A 17-year-old boy remains missing, Marine Police told The Virginian-Pilot, and officials said they were continuing their search for him into the morning of Jan. 23.

The Coast Guard, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police and the Chincoteague Police Department are assisting Virginia Marine Police with the investigation, WAVY reported.

“The Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission offers its deepest condolences to the families during this time,” officials said in a statement, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Chincoteague is about 190 miles east of Richmond and about 105 miles north of Virginia Beach.

Coast Guard rushed to a car near edge of Niagara Falls. Now rescuers tell their story

Coast Guard rescues 4 from disabled fishing boat in frigid water off NC’s Outer Banks

Stranded duck hunters were ‘in distress’ when Coast Guard arrived, dramatic video shows

Friend’s text helps guide rescue crews to stranded boaters in Hawaii, officials say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NFL's wild-card round TV ratings increase 21% over last year

    TV ratings for the NFL's wild-card round increased 21% over last year despite most of the games not being in doubt going into the fourth quarter. The six games averaged 30.5 million viewers, making it the second-highest average for the postseason's opening weekend over the past six seasons. CBS and Nickelodeon's broadcast of San Francisco's 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys led the weekend, averaging 41.5 million viewers. The audience peaked at 50.2 million for the conclusion. It is the most

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

    NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China's strict policy about those who test positive. “Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC's Olympics production unit. “With COVID’s changing conditi

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu