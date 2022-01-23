One dead, 17-year-old missing after wave capsizes boat, Virginia officials say

One person is dead and a 17-year-old remains missing after a boat capsized in Virginia, officials told news outlets.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a report around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, that four people had gone overboard after a duck hunting boat capsized near Curtis Merritt Harbor in the Chincoteague Bay, Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno told McClatchy News on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Witnesses reported that a wave caused the 16-foot John boat to capsize, Virginia Marine Police told WTKR.

Two of the people who went overboard were rescued by a “good Samaritan,” Centeno said. They were later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Virginia Marine Police said, according to WAVY.

The Coast Guard recovered the body of a man identified as Cory Alles of Bentonville, Virginia, police told WTKR.

A 17-year-old boy remains missing, Marine Police told The Virginian-Pilot, and officials said they were continuing their search for him into the morning of Jan. 23.

The Coast Guard, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police and the Chincoteague Police Department are assisting Virginia Marine Police with the investigation, WAVY reported.

“The Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission offers its deepest condolences to the families during this time,” officials said in a statement, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Chincoteague is about 190 miles east of Richmond and about 105 miles north of Virginia Beach.

