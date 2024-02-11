Will 'One Day' Get a Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix

The drama series One Day on Netflix has quickly become a fan favorite, featuring the charismatic leads Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod. The story is adapted from the David Nicholls book of the same name, published in 2009. It's a compelling story which was already made into a movie released in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. After bingeing the first season, many want to know if a season two is in the works.

Here's what we know so far.

What is Netflix's One Day about?

Dexter and Emma are two college grads that run in very different social circles, but who cross paths on their graduation night in 1998. An attempted hook up goes off the rails and they decide to try and be friends. Over the next two decades, they go through other relationships, career changes, and all the growth one might expect post-college. The story hinges on whether or not these two will ever make it work together, especially because they seem like soulmates.

Who is in the cast of Netflix's One Day?

The show stars The White Lotus's Leo Woodall as cavalier university boy Dexter Mayhew, and Ambika Mod as the more straight-laced Emma Morley.

They're joined by Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie, Essie Davis as Alison Mayhew, Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew, Jonny Weldon as Ian, Brendan Quinn as Callum, Billie Gadsdon as Jasmine, Toby Stephens as Lionel Cope, Joely Richardson as Helen Cope, Amber Grappy as Tilly, Adam Loxley as Graham, Tim Preston as Gary, John Macmillan as Aaron, Rebekah Murrell as Suki.

Will there be a season two of One Day?

The show was developed as a miniseries and there is currently no news of a second season. The story from the novel is covered in the 14 episodes of the first season. The season also shows 20 years of the character's lives, so there aren't too many stones left unturned in terms of narrative surprises. However, it's possible that with the popularity of the show, they might try to find a way. One day.

You Might Also Like