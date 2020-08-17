For One Day Only, You Can Buy The Telfar Bag Of Your Dreams

Fans of Telfar’s iconic Shopping Bag have been on high alert this summer, especially after last month’s restock left many shoppers empty-handed. In fact, the Brooklyn-based fashion brand’s entire website had to be shut down in an effort to ward off bots. “Telfar is for the people, not bots,” it shared via Instagram stories. “Store on ice while we root them out.” In early August, another restock was met with the same outcome. This week, though, the brand is taking matters into its own hands.

On Monday, Telfar announced the Bag Security Program, a one-day-only shopping event that will grant all Telfar shoppers a foolproof method of obtaining the exact Shopping Bag(s) they’ve been trying (and failing) to buy this summer. Here’s how it works: For just 24 hours, shoppers can pre-order a Shopping Bag in any size, color, or quantity with “guaranteed delivery,” according to the brand. “The pre-order poses as a novel business solution to overwhelming demand, as the brand is now unsure of how many bags need to be actually supplied to fully meet demands,” a press release said. “Most importantly, however, Telfar wanted to hone back in on their messages that the bags are for everyone, and that Telfar is for the people.”

Today’s announcement precedes the pre-order, which launches on Wednesday at 12:00am EST and will run until 11:59pm on shop.telfar.net, in an effort to ensure that everyone who wants a bag, knows about the Bag Security Program and can participate in the limited-time event. For those who do participate, Telfar promises to have the bag on their doorstep by January 15 at the latest, barring any “unforeseen delay or disaster.” If, say, an “asteroid” hits, thus delaying the arrival of your Telfar Shopping Bag(s), the brand promises that you’ll be the first to know. Following the 24-hour-sale, Telfar will go back to offering bag restocks by color and size periodically.

“We are doing this so that there is a way to guarantee you your bag without you having to deal with the stress of drops,” the brand wrote in a release. “We will continue to do drops and are working on getting more and more product — but this is a way to both support us, buy direct, and GUARANTEE yourself a bag — even if you have to wait for it.”

So, before this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity passes you by, set a reminder for Wednesday and prepare for all your Telfar-related dreams to come true.

