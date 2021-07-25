One in custody after man caught fire during alleged assault in London, Ont.: police

LONDON, Ont. — A man in London, Ont., is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police found him on fire following an alleged assault.

London Police say they were called about an "altercation" between several people on Saturday evening, and when they arrived, they found the man on fire.

They say officers extinguished the blaze, and the man was taken to hospital.

Police say one man has been arrested.

There's no word on what charges he may face.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say there's no ongoing threat to public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press