Source: One criminal complaint against Deshaun Watson has yet to be resolved

HOUSTON — One of the criminal complaints filed against Deshaun Watson has yet to be resolved, according to a source familiar with ongoing litigation facing the soon-to-be Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Nine criminal complaints against Watson were presented to a grand jury by the Harris County District Attorney earlier this month, concluding without any criminal indictments for Watson. But one other complaint was referred to the Brazoria County District Attorney, as the alleged sexual misconduct was said to have occurred in that county. A source said Friday that this single complaint is expected to be heard and resolved by the end of this week. Similar to the nine counts presented by the Harris County prosecutor, the Brazoria County grand jury can choose to indict Watson or decline criminal charges.

Fox 8 News in Cleveland was the first to report.

